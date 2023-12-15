British Foreign Secretary David Cameron announced on Thursday that Israelis responsible for “settler violence against Palestinians” would be banned from entering Britain, Reuters reported.

"Extremist settlers, by targeting and killing Palestinian civilians, are undermining security and stability for both Israelis and Palestinians," Cameron said on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Israel must take stronger action to stop settler violence and hold the perpetrators accountable. We are banning those responsible for settler violence from entering the UK to make sure our country cannot be a home for people who commit these intimidating acts," he added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week announced a visa ban on "extremist settlers" who are accused of attacking Palestinian Arabs in Judea and Samaria.

“We have underscored to the Israeli government the need to do more to hold accountable extremist settlers who have committed violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank,” Blinken said. “As President Biden has repeatedly said, those attacks are unacceptable.”

He continued, “Today, the State Department is implementing a new visa restriction policy targeting individuals believed to have been involved in undermining peace, security or stability in the West Bank, including through committing acts of violence or taking other actions that unduly restrict civilians’ access to essential services and basic necessities.”

A day after Blinken’s announcement, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced that “extremist settlers” will be banned from entering Belgium.

Earlier this week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he would propose sanctions against “Jewish settlers” responsible for violence against Palestinian Arabs in Judea and Samaria.