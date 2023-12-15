Minister Benny Gantz held a press conference on Thursday evening in which he commented on how he thinks the future in the Gaza Strip should look.

"Our mission, as a political echelon, is to allow the soldiers to continue and complete the mission - in the south as well as in the north, to return the hostages and allow the residents to live safely," Gantz said. "To that end, we must preserve the legitimacy and freedom of action, and plan the continuation of the fighting. Unlike in the past, we will not end with 'quiet will be met with quiet.' In this war, there is no 'day after', there is a long, difficult and necessary process, with varying intensities. Days, and months, and years."

He continued, "The role of the leadership is to tell the public what will happen, and to strive to achieve it. In a matter-of-fact way, and without creating imaginary disputes when our soldiers are fighting side by side on the battlefield."

On the issue of what needs to be done in Gaza, Gantz said, "Hamas is part of the Iranian axis that wants to destroy us and stop normalization. We must make the opposite happen: Remove the threat of Hamas, strengthen the relationship with moderate Arab countries, and build a different regional reality that will also include a framework for a solution In Gaza. In the military aspect - at the end of the next phase when the mission in the south of the Gaza Strip is completed - we will establish full security control over the area, including a seizure of territory that will allow the continuation of the operational effort."

"Israel will rule from a defense standpoint, preserve freedom of action, and exercise it in the entire territory. Khan Yunis and Shuja'iyya will be dealt with in the same manner as the casbah in Shechem (Nablus)."

On the civilian aspect, he said, "It would be correct to locate local officials who would take care of sewage, medicine, and civil issues, with the support of an administration that would consist mostly of moderate Arab countries, some of which have already expressed their willingness to join this effort. And most importantly, the normalization processes should be initiated, and they should also be harnessed to the process of changing the reality in Gaza in the long run."

Later in the press conference, he criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said, "Unfortunately, even these days, there are those who are engaged in creating fake divisions in the nation and harming the important relations with the United States. We will not behave like this in time of war."