A new poll published on Thursday evening finds that the Yesh Atid Party, led by Yair Lapid, continues to collapse.

In the poll, which was published by WBN Group, carried out through iPanel and analyzed by Elad Wolf, the National Unity Party led by Benny Gantz continues to gain strength, winning 33 seats.

Likud, in the poll, is the second largest party with 18 seats, and a party led by Naftali Bennett wins 12 seats.

Yesh Atid wins only 10 seats in the poll, and Yisrael Beytenu led by Avigdor Liberman has 8 seats.

The Otzma Yehudit Party, led by Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, wins 8 seats in the poll. Shas and United Torah Judaism win 7 seats each.

The Ra'am Party wins 5 seats and the Religious Zionist Party, led by Minister Bezalel Smotrich, wins 4. Hadash-Ta'al wins 4 seats, as does Meretz.

The Labor Party is far from the electoral threshold, with 1.6 percent which is equal to about 2 seats.

The right-wing bloc in this poll drops from 64 seats today to 44 seats.