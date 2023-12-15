A senior US official told reporters in a briefing on Thursday that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s days “are numbered”.

“He has American blood on his hands and he is holding American hostages. I think it’s safe to say it doesn’t matter how long it takes…justice will be served,” the official said.

The IDF on Thursday distributed flyers in Gaza, promising a financial reward of $100,000 or more to anyone who brings reliable information regarding the locations of Hamas leaders.

The IDF will pay a sum of $400,000 for information leading to the location of Sinwar, the flyer said, and $300,000 for help in locating his brother Mahmoud.

Late last week, Kan 11 reported, citing an Israeli source, that Sinwar succeeded in leaving Gaza City in a humanitarian convoy exiting the city.

According to the report, Sinwar is now in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, after escaping Gaza City at the beginning of the war.

IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said last Wednesday that “Sinwar is not above ground; he's underground. Our job is to reach Sinwar and kill him."