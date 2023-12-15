The Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper reported on Thursday that contacts, through Egyptian mediation, have resumed with the goal of bringing about another exchange deal with Hamas through which Israeli hostages will be released in exchange for the release of security prisoners.

Egyptian sources told the newspaper that, in recent days, negotiations on a new exchange deal were launched, and the talks are in their initial stages.

According to the report, this development shows that Israel wants to present ideas for a new deal with Hamas through the mediators, but Hamas rejected the initial offers for a deal in exchange for a humanitarian ceasefire, and it demands a full ceasefire before the negotiations begin.

The Egyptian sources also stated that, in recent days, there has been “arm twisting” between Israel and Hamas which was manifested in the leaking of information about intentions to flood the Hamas tunnels with seawater, and on the other hand the escalation of fighting by Hamas and the other Palestinian Arab terrorist organizations.

Efforts are now focused on trying to return the negotiating teams to Doha, Qatar, to discuss a new exchange deal, and it is widely believed that the visit to Israel by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan may help in this matter.

Hamas and other Palestinian Arab terrorist organizations in Gaza are still holding some 140 Israeli hostages, including women, children and babies. Many of the hostages were murdered during the Hamas attack or while in captivity.

Earlier this week, Sky News Arabic reported, citing Israeli sources, that the Israeli government has expressed willingness to promote a hostage release deal with Hamas.

"There are offers that have been submitted, but there is no ready agreement and further negotiations are needed," said the report.

Meanwhile, Axios reported that Israel expressed to Qatar its willingness to discuss another hostage deal.