The IDF revealed that about twenty percent of all rockets fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization at Israel since the Hamas massacre of October 7 have fallen short and landed inside Lebanon.

"Since October 7th, Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets and missiles from Lebanon toward Israel. In one barrage of rocket fire this week, eight rockets fired by Hezbollah fell inside Lebanese territory. Overall, approximately one in five rockets fired by Hezbollah since October 7th toward Israel have fallen inside Lebanese territory. Hezbollah's rocket attacks harm Israeli and Lebanese civilians alike" the IDF stated.

"By continuing to operate and fire projectiles and UAVs from southern Lebanon at Israel, Hezbollah is violating UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

"The IDF will continue to defend Israel's northern border from any threat, the military statement concluded.

On November 19, nearly a month ago, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that “Since the beginning of the war, Hezbollah has fired more than 1,000 munitions at Israeli targets but suffers far more significant harm."