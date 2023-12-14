The Mossad, Israel's elite intelligence agency foiled an attack against Jews in Denmark, the Prime Minister's Office announced today (Thursday).

"Thanks to an intensive and comprehensive intelligence investigation, today the security and law enforcement bodies in Denmark arrested seven terrorist operatives acting on behalf of the terrorist organization Hamas, and foiled an attack aimed at killing innocent citizens on European soil," the PMO stated in its announcement.

"In recent years, and even more so after the murderous attack on October 7, Hamas strives to expand its operational capabilities around the world and in Europe in particular in order to realize its ambitions to strike Israeli, Jewish, and Western targets at any cost.

"We work together with our partners in the intelligence and security bodies in Denmark on the successful countermeasures that culminated today with the carrying out of the arrests and the extensive exposure of Hamas infrastructure on European soil, and we see great importance in promoting the legal proceedings against those involved.

"The terrorist organization Hamas works indiscriminately and in every way it can to expand its deadly activities to Europe, thus posing a threat to the internal security of these countries. The Mossad and the Shin Bet will continue to operate with their partners in Israel and around the world in order to thwart the intentions of Hamas and eliminate its capabilities," the PMO's statement concluded.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a European Union summit in Brussels that the arrests are “as serious as it gets.”

“It is absolutely true when both [Denmark's intelligence agencies] say that there is a high risk in Denmark,” Frederiksen said. “It is of course completely unacceptable in relation to Israel and Gaza, that there is someone who takes a conflict somewhere else in the world into Danish society.”

“I’m grateful for the work of the authorities, but it shows what kind of situation we are in in Denmark,” she added. “For a number of years now, we’ve been able to state that some people who live in Denmark want to harm us. They are against our democracy, freedom, and are against Danish society."