Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met today (Thursday) with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is in Israel to discuss the war against Hamas with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders.

Gallant told Sullivan that "to dismantle an organization that was built over the course of years for the sole purpose of terrorism, and to liberate Gaza from Hamas, more than a few months are required. It will be a protracted war in the end we will win - thanks to the American government and its unreserved support."

While was the war continues in Gaza, terrorist organizations in Lebanon continue to attack northern Israel.

Earlier, the IDF announced that a terrorist cell operating in the area of Shtula in the Upper Galilee attempted to launch an anti-tank missile at Israeli territory. IDF soldiers struck the terrorist cell. In addition, IDF tanks struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon.

In addition, following the sirens sounding in northern Israel, launches were identified from Lebanon toward the area of Yiftah and Margaliot in northern Israel, that fell in open areas. No injuries were reported. The IDF struck the sources of the fire.

Furthermore, IDF artillery struck a number of areas in Lebanon.