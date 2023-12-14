The UK’s new Iran sanctions regime comes into force today, giving the UK extensive new powers to hold Iran and its decision makers to account.

New sanctions regime gives UK extensive new powers to disrupt Iran’s hostile activities in the UK and around the world

The sanctions will target Iran’s decision makers and those doing its bidding, with the regime also including new restrictions on Iran’s drone programme and shipping

in coordination with the US, first sanctions package under new regime targets the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and individuals linked to Iran’s relationship with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Announced in July, the sanctions regime has been developed to respond to unprecedented threats from the Iranian regime, including efforts to undermine peace and security across the Middle East and plots to kill individuals on UK soil.

The new regime also includes new trade restrictions targeting Iran’s drone programme, including by strengthening our existing export restrictions on drone components, as well as new powers to impose transport sanctions on ships involved in contravening existing sanctions or owned or controlled by sanctioned individuals.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron said:

"The behaviour of the Iranian regime poses an unacceptable threat to the UK and our partners. It continues to threaten people on UK soil and uses its influence to destabilise the Middle East through its support to armed groups, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad."

"The UK’s new Iran sanctions regime gives us extensive new powers to tackle this appalling behaviour. Today’s designations send a clear message to the regime we will hold you to account for your actions."

"In co-ordination with the United States, the UK has also announced the first set of designations under this new regime, targeting Iran’s support for Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad."

"The first set of UK designations includes Esmail Qaani, who heads Iran’s notorious IRGC Quds Force, which leads Iran’s operations outside the country and provides support to regional partners and proxy groups."

A further 7 individuals and one entity, all with links to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, are designated today.

Those being sanctioned by the UK today were targeted for their involvement in hostile activity by an armed group, backed by the Government of Iran, consisting of activity being threatening, planning or conducting intent to cause the destabilisation of Israel.

The individuals that are subject to UK travel bans and asset freezes include:

Esmail Qaani: The Head of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force (IRGC-QF)

Mohammed Saeed Izadi: The Head of IRGC-QF Palestine Branch; and Head, Abu Jihad Foreign Operations Unit

Ali Marshad Shirazi: A member of IRGC-QF Palestine Branch

Majid Zaree: A member of IRGC-QF Palestine Branch

Mostafa Majid Khani: A member of IRGC-QF Palestine Branch

Khaled Qaddoumi: A Hamas Representative to Iran

Nasser Abu Sharif: A Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Representative to Iran

The following entity is also being sanctioned by the UK and is subject to asset freezes:

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force (IRGC-QF) Palestine Branch

To date, the UK has more than 350 sanctions designations in place on Iranian individuals and entities in response to the regime’s human rights violations and malign influence internationally