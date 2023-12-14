The IDF on Thursday distributed flyers in Gaza, promising a financial reward of $100,000 or more to anyone who brings reliable information regarding the locations of Hamas leaders.

According to the flyer, the IDF will pay a sum of $400,000 for information leading to the location of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, and $300,000 for help in locating his brother Mahmoud.

A sum of $200,000 will be given in exchange for information leading to the finding of Rafeh Salama, commander of Hamas' Khan Younis Brigade. Details leading to the location of Mohammed Deif will be rewarded with $100,000.

The flyer promised that the information would be given in complete secrecy, and provided a telephone number to those wishing to contact the IDF with tipoffs.