On December 12th, the Court of Appeals overturned the Moldovan government's decision to remove the political party "Chance" from participating in the November elections.

This hasty decision had been made just one day before Election Day and was criticized by international organizations like the OSCE and the Council of Europe. They expressed concerns about the potential impact on political pluralism and free elections.

The removal of Chance from the election coincided with the ban on several media outlets. This further fueled criticism from the international community, highlighting concerns over democratic development in Moldova.

The legal battle surrounding Chance is now being heard by the Supreme Court, whose decision is expected in the coming weeks. If the Supreme Court upholds the Court of Appeals' ruling, Chance would be reinstated as a political party and the election results would be nullified, potentially forcing the Government of Moldova to call for new elections. The Court's decision has been criticized by the Moldovan Prime Minister – leading to the country's Association of Judges of Moldova calling on the government to restrain from meddling in the judicial system.

The Chance Party is the second political party to be banned in Moldova over the past 12 months. Previously, the Shor Party, led by Moldovan-Israeli politician Ilan Shor, was banned together with over 7000 candidates who were prevented from standing in elections. The case is pending in the European Court of Human Rights.

The "Chance" party case has already ignited a fierce debate and exposed the challenges Moldova faces in ensuring a transparent and democratic electoral process. The Supreme Court's decision will be a pivotal moment shaping the political landscape and influencing the future of local elections in Moldova.