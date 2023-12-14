Turkish Member of Parliament Hasan Bitmez was pronounced dead in Turkish hospital on Thursday. \

Earlier this week he attacked Israel and immediately collapsed on the plenary podium.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that Bitmez's condition deteriorated greatly during the night, until the medical teams pronounced him dead.

During his speech he harshly criticized both Israel and the Turkish government for its cooperation and trade with Israel.

Bitmez ended his speech by saying to the members of parliament: "We can perhaps hide from our conscience but not from history." He added that "Divine judgment" will avenge on Israel.

Seconds later he collapsed, and the minutes show that several parliamentarians who disapproved of his speech called out, "This is the wrath of Allah."