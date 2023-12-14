תיעוד: המחבלים יוצאים עם נשקים וידיים מורמות דובר צה"ל

The IDF and ISA apprehended dozens of terror operatives in the Gaza Strip, and transferred them for further questioning by the IDF 504 intelligence unit and the ISA

During operational activity in the area of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, IDF troops located a building used by Hamas terrorist operatives and located weapons inside.

Additionally, during engagements with terrorists in the area of the hospital, a number of terrorists were killed by IDF troops.

During IDF activity in the area, over 70 terrorist operatives came out of the hospital with weapons in hand. The terrorists were transferred to field interrogators from Unit 504 in the Intelligence Directorate and ISA coordinators for further questioning.