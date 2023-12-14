The IDF published at noon on Thursday a recording of a conversation on the communications network between the commander of the 13th Battalion, the late Lt. Col. Tomer Grinberg, and Col. Yair Peli, commander of Golani's 13th battalion, during the incident in which Grinberg was killed.

During the attack on the Kasbah (fortress) in Shuja'iyya, the battalion combat team encountered terrorists who fired at the force from an underground building.

The battalion commanders, who were in the area, responded immediately to the report and went to rescue the force in the building. The commanders attacked and returned fire in order to rescue the victims. During the battle, nine commanders and combat soldiers who came to rescue the force were killed.

פקודת הקרב של סא"ל תומר גרינברג ז"ל דובר צה"ל

Grinberg spoke with the brigadier general while he went to rescue the injured soldiers under fire: "I am here with my whole battalion, what needs to be done will be done. Waiting for orders," he said.

Grinberg’s attack order to his soldiers at the beginning of the fighting in Shejaiya was also published.

"For nine years I have dreamed of this moment. We are launching an attack on Hamas’ Shejaiya in the north of Gaza. We’re going to settle the 9 year score of the heroic tank soldiers. Do it properly," said the late Grinberg to his soldiers.