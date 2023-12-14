Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (Likud) thanked Switzerland for ending its funding for UNRWA, the United Nations refugee agency that focuses on Arabs living in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority.

"UNRWA is part of the problem - not part of the solution," Cohen wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "The organization educates to incitement to terror, and ignores Hamas' cynical use of Gaza residents as human shields."

"I thank the Swiss Parliament for its decision to end funding to UNRWA - an organization which instead of helping the residents of Gaza, only makes their situation worse."

On Tuesday, the Swiss National Council voted to stop funding for The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) following several reports of the agency's support of the Hamas terror organization.

Stopping the funding should save the Swiss approximately 21 million dollars. The Swiss decision means that the agency will lose one of its top ten backers.