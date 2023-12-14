A survey conducted by Palestinian pollster Khalil Shikaki indicates an increase in Palestinian support for Hamas in the West Bank and in Gaza.

A total 57% of Gazans and 82% of Judea & Samaria residents believe that Hamas was justified when it launched the October 7th terrorist attack. Only 10% believe that Hamas committed war crimes, and the large majority said that they had not watched the videos of the terrorists’ atrocities.

At the same time, 44% of Palestinian residents expressed support for Hamas, compared to only 12% in September.

A vast majority - 88% - of respondents in the survey want Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority, to resign - a 10% increase compared to before the war.

According to the survey, the candidate to replace Abbas is senior Fatah member Marwan Barghouti, who is serving time in an Israeli prison for murdering Israelis.