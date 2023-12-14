The Biden administration is delaying the sale of more than 22,000 M16 rifles to Israel as a result of its fear of "settler violence," Barak Ravid reported on Axios.

According to the report, two senior American officials confirmed the reason the deal is being delayed and added that Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir is probably the factor discouraging the Americans from approving the sale, which is aimed at strengthening the first response teams in the towns close to the border fence.

According to State Department sources, the Biden administration feels that, "Israel is not doing enough to stop violent incidents in Judea and Samaria." Israel claims that these are marginal and localized incidents that are being dealt with by the security forces.

Recently, several governments around the world, including the US and France, have announced that they may impose sanctions on "violent settlers." So far, no practical steps have been taken in this regard.