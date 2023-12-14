75 people were arrested on Wednesday after dozens of protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war brought traffic to a halt on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, KTLA5 reported.

The left-wing IfNotNow organization organized the protest, which began around 9:30 a.m. local time, according to the report.

Helicopter footage from the scene showed the demonstrators sitting in the southbound lanes of the freeway behind a banner reading, “Permanent Ceasefire: Equality, Justice, Safety For All.”

A large Menorah had also been placed on the freeway.

Thousands of drivers were impacted as the protest not only blocked travel on the busy 110 Freeway but also caused heavy congestion on other LA freeways and side streets.

Authorities told protesters that the gathering was unlawful and asked them to move, but the group refused to leave until they were individually handcuffed and hauled away to face criminal charges, according to KTLA5.