Palestinian Arab sources reported on Wednesday night that an aircraft attacked a terrorist squad that threw explosives during arrest activities of Israeli security forces in the area of the city of Jenin.

The Red Crescent claimed that three terrorists were eliminated and two were critically injured.

Israeli security forces have been operating for more than 40 hours in the area of the Jenin refugee camp and the city of Jenin. This is the second time that an aircraft has been used during this operation.

So far during the operation, the forces searched more than 400 buildings, detained hundreds of terrorist suspects, and confiscated dozens of weapons and ammunition.

In addition, the forces destroyed six explosives manufacturing laboratories, several underground tunnel shafts and four observation posts.