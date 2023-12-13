Kibbutz Nahal Oz announced on Wednesday evening that Joshua Loitu Mollel, a student from Tanzania, was murdered by Hamas terrorists on the day of the October 7 massacre, and his body is being held by the terrorist organization.

Mollel had been considered missing until now.

The Hotline for Refugees and Migrants said that Mollel arrived in Israel from Tanzania just two weeks before the October 7 attack.

"This evening his father, Loitu, was informed that Joshua was murdered and his body is being held by Hamas," the Hotline for Refugees and Migrants said. "His father's questions, about the source of the information - have remained unanswered so far and he refuses to believe the bitter news. We share in the pain of Loitu and the entire Mollel family. We hope that the state authorities will provide Loitu with an explanation of the source of the information. We will continue to accompany the Mollel family."

Earlier on Wednesday, Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak announced that hostage Tal Haimi was murdered while in Hamas captivity.

"Tal (41) was the third generation of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak and was connected to the kibbutz in every fiber of his soul," the kibbutz wrote in a statement.

Tal is survived by his wife, Ella, three children - nine-year-old twins and a six-year-old boy, his father Zohar, and his sister Or.