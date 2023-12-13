The Commander of the Homefront Command, Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo recently spoke with residents of Kibbutz Yad Mordechai who evacuated their homes due to the war and told them about plans for combat in northern Israel.

Channel 13 reported that Milo told the residents that Israel has already set a target date for a war with Hezbollah and admitted that the situation in the north is worse than that in the Gaza envelope, as far as the danger of threats and the treatment of the threat in the north.

"I think that this is a much bigger problem, their situation than yours (residents of the south); we still haven't dealt with the north, and right now, we are concentrating on the south, and we don't see ourselves going up north tomorrow and fight a war with Hezbollah. This a totally different situation, and we will need to prepare for it. We are planning for it," Milo said.

He added that one of the most important things for the IDF is the freedom to operate. Milo pointed to the fact that the freedom to operate in Judea and Samaria, as opposed to Gaza and Lebanon, allowed the IDF to eliminate terror nests when they were still relatively small and their potential to harm was low.

"There are things that will have to change regarding force and the risks we take, and also the harm we cause to the other side," Milo concluded.