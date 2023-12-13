Since the beginning of Hanukkah, the soldiers of the IDF Rabbinate in the Samaria Regional Brigade distributed 1,200 menorahs and over 200 oil kits with special decorative menorahs to the reserve battalions and the regional defense battalion in the region.

At the same time, the soldiers organized multiple concerts, various lectures, baking workshops, and historical tours in the holiday spirit for all soldiers in the Samaria Regional Brigade.

The Rabbi of the Samaria Regional Brigade, Capt. Uriel stated that "just over two months ago, the reserves battalions of the Samaria Regional Brigade reported to duty within eight hours to protect the area. They left their families and jobs through a deep dedication and love for the military and the country. For them, this is the first holiday in reserve duty away from home.

Therefore, we work and spend hours to give these soldiers a Hanukkah holiday that will give them a feeling of home."