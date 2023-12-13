Israeli Government Spokesman Eylon Levy, who became a viral sensation after raising his eyebrows in shock at a question from a Sky News reporter if Israel's agreement to free three terrorists for every innocent hostage Hamas freed meant that Israel valued the lives of Palestinian Arabs less, spoke to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva about his first visit to southern Israel following the massacre of October 7, when Hamas terrorists massacred over 1,200 people and kidnapped 240 people.

"I've been talking non-stop on tv and radio about the atrocities of 10/7, but nothing really prepares you to visit the scene of the massacre itself," Levy said of his visit to Kfar Aza. "And you see that although they've cleaned up the bodies and the worst excesses of the atrocities, time has stood still. It was the sixth night of Hanukkah last night, and the sukkot were still up exactly where they stood at 6:30 in the morning when Hamas invaded and launched that terrible massacre."

"Nothing can really prepare you for going up to a house and seeing that they've written on the door: 'human remains on the sofa. No 'bodies on the sofa,' 'human remains on the sofa. An you can only imagine what happened to the poor couple inside the house that that was all that was found of them on the sofa," he said.

He said that it was during this visit that he realized that Hamas had used cans of fuel brought in from Gaza to burn many of its victims, some the bodies of victims who had already been killed, others who were burned alive.

"The world presses Israel to let fuel into Gaza, and they took fuel from Gaza into the kibbutzim on October 7 in order to burn people alive," he said.

Levy said that one of the greatest challenges in representing Israel day in and day out during the war is "not to become mechanical" and merely recite the same lines and sound bytes, but to keep the full horrors of October 7 in mind.

He compared the denial of the October 7 massacre to Holocaust denial. "There is simply no amount of evidence that you can present that will make some people admit what happened, because they can't bring themselves to admit what their heroes in the Hamas death squads did on October 7."

"This war must end with the end of Hamas," he said. "Because the consequences of inaction, the consequences of letting an army of terror get away with those barbaric atrocities, will be too much for humanity to bear."

Despite the ridiculous questions he is frequently asked by an unsympathetic media, Levy said that "giving up is not an option, because we have to continue until victory. We have to continue until we completely destroy Hamas."