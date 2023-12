On October 18th, the IDF designated a humanitarian zone for civilians in the Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, since its opening and until today, 116 rockets have been fired from the humanitarian zone toward the State of Israel.

38 of these rockets fell inside the Gaza Strip.



"Hamas continues to use the humanitarian zone to carry out terrorist activities, further endangering the lives of civilians in Gaza civilians and the State of Israel," the IDF wrote in a statement.