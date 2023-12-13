The Swiss National Council voted on Tuesday to stop funding for The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) following several reports of the agency's support of the Hamas terror organization.

Stopping the funding should save the Swiss approximately 21 million dollars, and the agency will lose one of its top ten backers.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini wrote on X that he was: "disheartened by Switzerland Parliament's national council move to cut aid to UNRWA, as the Agency is recognized as a major humanitarian actor in #Gaza & the region. Hope the Senate will revise this decision as UNRWA is the first responder in Gaza and a lifeline for millions."

Earlier in the month, it was reported that one of the Israeli hostages who was released related how he was kept in the home of a teacher at a UNRWA school and that the agency staff published posts celebrating the October 7th massacre.