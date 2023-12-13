Doctors at Hasharon Hospital in Petah Tikva informed the hospital administration that they refuse to treat terrorists and that the terrorist who was brought in from Gaza is the first and last time they will do so.

In the letter to the hospital administration, which was obtained by Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, the doctor wrote: "We, the anesthesia department of the Sharon Hospital, unanimously refuse to give treatment to the murderers (except for life-saving treatment)."

The doctors explained: "While our children and loved ones are risking their lives for the defense of the country and our security, we cannot give treatment to those vile murderers whose sole purpose is to murder us."

Addressing the case that was reported today in which a terrorist was brought to and operated on at the hospital, the doctors wrote: "Yesterday, after the Beilinson Hospital staff refused to treat the terrorist, he suddenly appeared at Hasharon Hospital and was operated on. This is the first and last time, and we are all ready to face any body or disciplinary committee if necessary and to explain our position and principles."

"From the beginning of the war, we knew that there would be wounded terrorists and we brought to the management creative solutions for this and we sought to also involve the management of the health insurance fund and the Ministry of Health. Even today we are ready to share our ideas with the administration as well as the Health and Interior Ministry."

"We all hope for your understanding on this painful and sensitive issue. May we know good days and together we will win," the doctors' letter concluded.