תיעוד מהפעילות דובר צה"ל

Soldiers from the Givati Brigade Battle Team, which comprises infantry, engineering, armored, and special forces, are raiding terrorist infrastructure in the town of Bani Suheila in the southern Gaza Strip.

The forces eliminated many terrorists in confrontations in close quarters while utilizing the sniping abilities of the battle team, tank strikes, and airstrikes that were directed by the forces.

The forces destroyed terrorist infrastructure and located Hamas military communications and a terrorist meeting point.

At the same time, soldiers from the Egoz unit are fighting in the heart of Khan Yunis and located substantial tunnel shafts. The soldiers from the unit are striking lookouts and terrorists using precise munitions and locating arms.