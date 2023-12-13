On Tuesday morning in the heart of Jerusalem's Ezrat Torah neighborhood, a resident spotted a man sprawled on the playground floor from his apartment window. He quickly alerted emergency services.

Meanwhile, United Hatzalah's volunteer EMT Arye Deblinger, en route to his job at Goldis Catering, received the urgent alert on his communications device – the emergency was merely a hundred meters away. Passing by his workplace's front entrance, the volunteer continued to the address indicated and stopped his car in front of the playground within half a minute.

Discovering the motionless man, who seemed in his 40s, Deblinger reported to dispatch and initiated CPR after finding no pulse or signs of breathing. While he took out his defibrillator from his medical kit, he instructed a passerby how to perform chest compressions. It was a crucial moment, and the defibrillator he was about to use carried a special significance.

Three years ago, Deblinger's grandfather Rabbi Moshe Chaim Klein had suffered a cardiac arrest, and United Hatzalah volunteers had come to his rescue. Inspired by their lifesaving efforts, he donated the defibrillator to the organization three months ago. As Deblinger attached the defibrillator, he couldn't help but reflect on the full circle of events.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yechezkel Cohen quickly arrived at the scene and took over chest compressions. The defibrillator recommended administering an electric shock. Chest compressions resumed immediately afterward, followed by another electric shock. A local paramedic arrived and began to provide advanced life support, while more first responders continued to arrive at the scene.

For over 40 minutes, the coordinated effort continued, punctuated by six electric shocks delivered by the defibrillator, until the man's pulse returned. He was then quickly transported to the hospital by an intensive care ambulance.

“It’s an incredible feeling to use this defibrillator, donated by my grandfather following his own rescue, to help save another life,” Deblinger later reflected. “The first thing I did after the successful CPR was to call my grandfather to let him know. Lifesaving is a virtuous circle.”