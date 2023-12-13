They are Claudine Gay, president of Harvard, Sally Kornbluth, president of MIT, Liz Magill, FORMER president of U of Penn, all Ivy Leagues.

That should mean the Best and the Brightest, and once upon a time maybe it was so, but now, due to a case of moral blindness, the names of those three are in the dumpster.

For good reason.

That’s because they refused to come flat out against antisemitism. They kept citing “context,” which means what, that sometimes it’s okay?

Against blacks and gays, slander is never nuanced, never tolerated, but antisemitism, according to them, comes with an asterisk.

In other words, Jewish students get no breaks. You are on your own…America, the year 2023.

All that came out when Jewish students had to hide behind locked doors against those hordes chanting Hitler Youth slogans, and GOP Rep Elise Stefanik raised a Congressional alarm.

Stefanik grilled the three blind academics but could get no satisfaction to the question…is Jew-hatred right or wrong?

The mealy-mouthed responses raised an uproar among decent people, the few who are left, so that even up to this moment…we want them fired.

U of Penn’s Magill is the first to go. She quit or was pushed out. MIT’s Kornbluth is staying put, so far, and Harvard’s Gay?

She’s in like Flynn. Harvard’s authorities assured her that she gets to keep her job. Being black helped her cause. More than that, some 800 professors voiced their support of Gay.

Eight hundred? It takes that many, plus four years, to turn a bright kid into a blithering Woke idiot?

These professors cannot define antisemitism. No wonder. They cannot even define what a woman IS.

Right now, on the Supreme Court, sits a woman, Katanji Brown Jackson, who cannot come to terms with her own gender.

In testimony before the Senate, she could not, or would not, define the word Woman. Naturally, she graduated from Harvard.

4They don’t know grease from shinola.

This ought to be a wake-up call.

It is now being exposed that crazy people with fancy degrees have been ruining our children…for years. (I knew it all along. Read Chapter 22, Compulsive.)

Garbage in, garbage out.

That’s what is out there right now in front of the UN…a mob chanting Israel must die. Who ts? Which college? More than those three.

More than half of these protestors are women who don’t know it, nor do they know zilch about Israel. Give them a degree and a bullhorn and send them out to the world.

Parents…teach your kids to be cowboys, as the saying goes. The world needs more plumbers and fewer academics.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

