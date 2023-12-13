﻿I am not writing this letter for publication. I want to express my disappointment at the one-sided reporting of the war with Hamas.This is not the standard of the paper that disclosed the Panama papers.

I will list a few examples.

You had a discussion of whether Israel should be on trial for war crimes. No discussion of whether the Hamas have committed war crimes.

You have stopped mentioning the tunnels under the hospitals since they have stopped being unverified.

No mention of tunnels under UNWRA schools, the fact that UN employees actually imprisoned Israeli hostages in their homes.

And then [most egregiously]when you protested that the photos of Hamas prisoners in their underpants violates their rights in terms of warfare. No mention of the hostages held by the Hamas and the complicity of the UN and the Red Cross over the refusal to allow visitation and bringing medications to them.

You could have mentioned that all the prisoners were men of combate age, no women or children.

And the reason they are stripped down is to ensure they dont have hidden weapons or are suicide bombers.

I would be happy to talk to one of your reporters to present my feelings as a British citizen living in Israel for the last 37 years and working with a team of Israelis in a public hospital in Israel as head of a Department of Internal Medicine. How multi ethnic Israelis work together to save lives in harmony and with full respect of human rights.

My phone number is (omitted here, appeared in letter)

I am not waiting for your call and I fear that you are damaged goods.

Sincerely,

Stephen Malnick MA(Oxon) MSc MBBS(Lond) AGAF MACG FEFIM

Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine,

Director of Internal Medicine C,

Kaplan Medical Center,

Rehovot 76100,

Israel