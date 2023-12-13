The Golani Brigade is fighting in the Shejaiya Kasbah in Gaza, engaging in intensive battles as terrorists fire from civilian and underground infrastructure.

Over the last week, Golani Brigade commanders and soldiers have been operating deep in the Shejaiya area in Gaza City. The troops have been targeting terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the Shejaiya Kasbah.

The Kasbah is a compact area, with Hamas terrorists operating from inside civilian buildings and tunnel networks below ground. This is an advanced stage of Israel's efforts to clear the area of Hamas terrorists and dismantle its capabilities.

During the operational activity, Golani troops engaged with terrorists who threw explosives at the soldiers and shot at them from inside a residential building in which underground terror infrastructure was also located.

The commanders in the field showed bravery and composure, leading from the front and rushing to aid the wounded soldiers. During the heroic battle, commanders and soldiers fell in action while assisting and rescuing the troops in the building.

On Tuesday night, after the conclusion of the incident, the Commanding Officer of the 36th Division held a situational assessment with Golani Brigade commanders.