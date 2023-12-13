Stav Dado, widow of fallen Warrant Officer Ziv Dado, whose body was recovered from Gaza, bid farewell to her husband, who fell while battling terrorists on October 7, on Channel 12 News.

Ziv Dado was killed while fighting off Hamas' brutal attack on Israel, and his body was kidnapped to Gaza.

"Commanders came to us and said that they have new information: His body was found in Gaza, as part of the operation, and they recovered it. We will finally be able to bury him In Israel, as he deserves to be buried," Stav said.

She added that the emotional toll of the update is "difficult. On the one hand, it's relief that Ziv is being brought for burial, but on the other, it's final - my husband is no longer with me."

Recalling the fateful morning her husband left home never to return, Stav said, "There were sirens here, and Ziv was called to base. Obviously, he left immediately - Ziv was always the first one to answer anything. It all happened so fast - he didn't manage to reach his base in Kissufim, since he was met on the way by terrorists in the area of Mefalsim."

"I will admit that my faith was broken on October 7," she said, referring to faith in the defense system. "Because Ziv was called to a base which had been attacked - in other words, he went to a horrific scene without even knowing about it. Today my faith has recovered a bit, because I see the IDF doing everything in order to bring him back, and soldiers fell so that my daughter and I would have a grave to cry on."

Stav also urged that Israel not stop the operation in Gaza until it brings down Hamas: "I do not want Ziv's death to have been in vain. He gave his life to this State and he deserves that we should have quiet, on all fronts, and that Hamas not exist anymore."