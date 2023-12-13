תקיפת משגר רקטות דובר צה"ל

Channel 13 News journalist Almog Boker described on X how Hamas fires rockets from areas controlled by the IDF.

Boker posted a video that shows an aircraft attacking the rocket launchers between buildings in the Gaza Strip and wrote, "You may have wondered how it works - how do they fire rockets when the IDF is in the area? This is how."

He explained that the launchers are hidden in the midst of a civilian neighborhood. "Terrorists rush out, hiding behind trees, and reach the launchers. They activate a timer and flee."

"In this video, the 636th Reconnaissance Battalion saw them and directed an aircraft to destroy them."

Israeli ground, air, and sea forces continue to attack numerous targets in the Gaza Strip, and have carried out 250 strikes against terror infrastructure over just the last day.

The airstrike Boker described to place in the Shajaya region of Gaza as soldiers noticed terrorists attempting to reach a concealed rocket launcher. They directed an aircraft to attack the terrorists, destroying the entire terrorist squad.