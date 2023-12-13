The war in Israel has hit everyone hard, but when families are in a crisis, the war only intensifies the pain.

Ofakim was one of the towns in the south infiltrated during the massacre on October 7. Shulamis, a beloved teacher in Ofakim, was already battling brain cancer, with a series of treatments that haven’t helped. The doctors recommended a new treatment in Houston Texas. However, the father stated that he has no way to afford it.

The father was at a loss before the war started, but with the added trauma of constant rockets, and community members' recent brutal deaths, he was close to giving up. In desperation, he turned to ChessedToday to set up an emergency campaign to raise money for the treatments.

14-year-old Devorah*, the oldest of the 6 children, said “Simchas Torah … wasn’t scarier than the day we found out that my mother was diagnosed with brain cancer. … Can you imagine? Knowing that you can’t afford to save your mother's life, even though the treatment is there waiting for her?”

