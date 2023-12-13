The rain which began on Tuesday will continue through Wednesday and Thursday, but not through the weekend, forecasters say.

Wednesday will be cloudy or partly cloudy, and colder. Rain will fall intermittently, from northern Israel to the Negev, and there will be isolated thunderstorms. There is a chance of flooding in the Negev and eastern streams, as well as - during the morning hours - in coastal cities and the lowlands. During the afternoon hours, the rain will lessen.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with a rise in temperatures. During the morning hours, there may still be light local rainfall in northern and central Israel.

Friday will be pleasant, and temperatures will rise again, reaching higher than seasonal average. In northern Israel, harsh eastern winds will blow.

Saturday will be warmer than usual for the season, and harsh eastern winds will blow in northern Israel.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures above seasonal average.