תקיפת חוליית השיגור דובר צה"ל

IDF troops identified a terrorist cell in the area of Shejaiya that was en route to launch rockets toward Israel - and thwarted the attempt.

After identifying the terror cell, the troops directed an IAF aircraft to strike the terrorist cell and rocket launcher.

"IDF ground, air, and naval forces are continuing precise strikes on terror targets and infrastructure across the Gaza Strip, with over 250 terror targets struck over the last day," the IDF said.

On Tuesday, the IDF reported that it took out a rocket launcher used to fire missiles towards the southern city of Sderot.

"Since Monday, the IAF has hit a number of launch posts used to fire rockets at Israelis across the country from inside the Gaza Strip. IDF troops in Jabalya identified a post launching rockets toward the city of Sderot. In response, the forces directed an aircraft that struck the launch post," the IDF said then.