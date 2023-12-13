Members of the Likud party have criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu for undertaking a political campaign and, consequently, indulging in extreme statements.

The party members made these statements as a response to Netanyahu, who pointed out that the number of people killed in the October 7th massacre was similar to that killed since the Oslo accords. "We must not divide the people now," a senior Likud official told Israel Hayom.

"Despite the general agreement in the Likud party that the Oslo Accords were a disaster, there are things that were best left unsaid when half a million soldiers are in Gaza and thousands are in mourning, and everyone is concerned with the fate of the Hamas hostages."

Another party official claimed, "Netanyahu is wholly engrossed in a campaign. The external political threats are getting stronger, and he knows that as time goes on the calls for his impeachment will increase as well. He is working first of all to recover his voter base. He is trying to bring the right-wing public that once supported him back and separate it from everyone else. That is why he is attacking the Oslo Accords and refusing to allow Gaza to join the Palestinian Authority, and claims that others will do so without hesitation should he leave office."

"Even a campaign or attempt to divide and defend means boundaries. We cannot have divisive and inciting public discourse against large demographics during a war, especially when parts of them are in uniform in Gaza and other parts are still recovering from the massacre. And Netanyahu would do well to avoid such statements and not to return to them."