The UAE's ambassador to the UN, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, has announced that her country is making its political and financial commitment to rehabilitating Gaza conditional on a USA-backed two state solution.

"Our message is clear: we must see a lasting two-state solution with a serious roadmap before we are willing to talk about the day after and rebuilding the Gaza Strip," she told the Wall Street Journal.

A similar decoration recently made by Saudi Arabia, which has likewise suspended funding to the Gaza Strip pending a realistic two-state solution and the end of hostilities.

The declaration joins a growing trend of Arab countries who are refusing to support the Gaza Strip, including a sweeping refusal by any Arab countries to accept refugees from Gaza even on a temporary basis.