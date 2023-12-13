Destroyed buildings in Gaza
Destroyed buildings in GazaAtia Mohammed, Flash 90

The UAE's ambassador to the UN, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, has announced that her country is making its political and financial commitment to rehabilitating Gaza conditional on a USA-backed two state solution.

"Our message is clear: we must see a lasting two-state solution with a serious roadmap before we are willing to talk about the day after and rebuilding the Gaza Strip," she told the Wall Street Journal.

A similar decoration recently made by Saudi Arabia, which has likewise suspended funding to the Gaza Strip pending a realistic two-state solution and the end of hostilities.

The declaration joins a growing trend of Arab countries who are refusing to support the Gaza Strip, including a sweeping refusal by any Arab countries to accept refugees from Gaza even on a temporary basis.