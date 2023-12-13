Rutgers University has become the latest academic institution in the United States to crack down on the anti-Israel organization Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), reports Haaretz.

According to the report, SJP was notified on Monday that its Rutgers-New Brunswick chapter had been suspended because of multiple complaints alleging it disrupted classes, a program, meals and students studying.

There were also allegations of vandalism at the Business School while an organization event was taking place.

"All the alleged behavior violates the University Code of Student Conduct," the university said in a statement.

The statement noted that university policies and procedures grant the authority to suspend a student organization's activities when it is determined "that there is a reasonable basis to conclude that the continued activities by the student organization pose a substantial and immediate threat to the safety and well-being of others, or the suspension of organizational activities is needed to maintain preservation of the university."

A number of universities have recently announced measures against SJP in the wake of its anti-Israel activity.

In mid-November, George Washington University temporarily suspended SJP after it projected anti-Israel messages on a campus library, in violation of university policies.

Columbia University announced a week earlier it was suspending both SJP and Jewish Voice for Peace, citing “repeatedly violated University policies related to holding campus events.”

Previously, Brandeis University announced it is revoking recognition of the campus chapter of SJP, saying the group “openly supports Hamas”.

Florida’s public university system banned SJP in late October following a directive by Governor Ron DeSantis.