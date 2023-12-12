The UN General Assembly on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, as well as the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

153 countries voted in favor of the motion and 10 countries, including the United States and Israel, voted against. 23 countries abstained.

The resolution does not mention that the hostages are being held by Hamas and does not condemn the massacre carried out by the organization's terrorists against Israel.

Speaking before the vote, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, presented before the UN General Assembly the phone number of Hamas’ headquarters in Gaza.

“if you want a real ceasefire, call Hamas and ask for Yahya Sinwar,” said Erdan.

“Tell Hamas to lay down their weapons, turn themselves in and return the hostages.Then you will get a real ceasefire that will last forever,” he added.

The vote at the UN General Assembly comes after the US on Friday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution which demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Among the other 15 members of the Security Council, 13, including France and Switzerland, supported the proposal. Britain abstained.

In late October, the General Assembly adopted a resolution urging an "immediate, lasting and sustainable humanitarian ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip. 120 countries voted in favor of the resolution, 14 voted against, and 45 abstained.

Israel and the US were among the 14 countries that voted against that resolution, due to the fact that it failed to condemn Hamas for the October 7 terrorist massacres against Israelis.

Unlike resolutions passed by the Security Council, resolutions approved in the General Assembly are non-binding.