Today (12.12.23) Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant held an operational situation assessment in the Division 162 headquarters, together with the Division’s Commander, Brig. Gen. Itzik Cohen. Minister Gallant was briefed on the division’s operational progress, particularly on combat in the northern region of the Gaza Strip and in fighting Hamas terrorists both above and under the ground. Following the briefing, the Minister joined the troops in lighting Hannukah candles.

Minister Gallant revealed that among the dozens of Hamas members who surrendered, the IDF located the two brothers of Ahmed Randor, Hamas’ Northern Brigade Commander in Gaza, who was eliminated. During interrogations, the brothers provided information about Hamas activities. Minister Gallant said: “After the IDF eliminated Randor, the Northern Gaza Brigade Commander, his brothers surrendered and now they are providing information to the IDF and ISA.”

“Following the situation assessment, I can conclude that Gaza City and the northern area of the Gaza Strip are on the verge of collapsing [in reference to Hamas infrastructure]. This Division eliminated hundreds of terrorists on the eastern flank - in the area of Jabaliya and its surroundings. Hundreds of terrorists have surrendered. These operations are conducted above ground, but our troops also descend deep underground to locate [Hamas] bunkers, command centers, communication rooms and weapon storages.”

“These activities are very serious –you are very determined and you have the results to show for it. The Northern Brigade Commander in Gaza City, Randor, who was eliminated, was one of the terrorists we fought against. His two brothers, terrorists in their own right, are currently being interrogated in Israel.”

“They [the terrorists] are already telling us about the murders conducted on October 7th, among other things. We are expanding our achievements, and soon we will eliminate the entirety of Hamas’ infrastructure in Gaza City.”

“The fighting is ongoing – including in the south. We need all the strength and determination of the nation of Israel for this war. We are resilient.”

“On this Hannukah holiday and every other day – the people of Israel are united. We are united and determined to strike Hamas and destroy this evil organization. We will achieve our goals – we will return the hostages and we will destroy the Hamas [terrorist] organization.”