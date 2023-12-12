As the war continues, the government and the Prime Minister's Office are advancing a broad reform to the ISA Law, according to a draft of the proposed law.

Kan reports that according to the proposal, the ISA will receive extensive access to various databases, and in exceptional cases will do so with the approval of the head of the ISA after notifying the Prime Minister and Attorney General.

An explanation attached to the law reads: "The law intends to provide solutions for the technological and social reality that exists and is developing, in which information critical to the Agency for the fulfilment of its duties is now mainly in the hands of public bodies, including licensed telecommunications providers as defined by law."

The law does not currently detail which databases are affected by the reform or what legal oversight will be in place for the process.

Experts say that the reform will mean significant changes will be inserted into the law which are not being included in the draft for security reasons.