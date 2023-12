A member of the Turkish Parliament, Hasan Bitmez, criticized Israel during a speech today and collapsed as he concluded.

He sharply criticized Israel's conduct, and the Turkish government for continuing to cooperate and trade with Israel.

At the end of his speech, he commented: "We can perhaps hide from our conscience but not from history."

Seconds later he collapsed, and the minutes show that several parliamentarians who disapproved of his speech shouted 'It's the wrath of God!'