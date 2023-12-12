The Finance Committee led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has approved the budget for 2023 for a second and third reading in the Knesset plenum.

Due to the need to increase government spending for the war with Hamas, dubbed, "Swords of Iron," the total expenses for the war were 28.9 billion shekel, with 17 billion going to security forces and 12 billion to civilian expenses.

The funding for the increase is based on an increase to the budget of 25.9 billion shekel and the diversion of other budgets totaling approximately 3 billion shekel.

A total of 17 billion shekel will go to paying reservists and buying ammunition and tactical gear.

Of the rest, 6.1 billion will go to aiding the victims and evacuees, including housing evacuees, and subsidizing their lodgings, alternative educational solutions, a dedicated authority to help the affected communities recover, fixed income payments, and employment support.

Another 1.8 billion will go to civilian security solutions, such as the Israel Police, special security services, the Israel Prison Service, the Fire and Rescue Service, civilian emergency squads, buying emergency equipment, and acquiring bomb shelters.

An additional 1.8 billion shekels will go to economic stimulus, including state-backed loans, employment solutions, agricultural assistance, daycare, reparations to cultural centers, waste removal, sea and air transit support, and the healthcare system, which will receive an additional billion shekel to armor hospitals, buy medications, and provide psychological care.