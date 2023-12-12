Capitol Hill has made a controversial decision to block funding for Israel and make it contingent on Ukrainian funding. This decision has sparked a heated debate among policymakers and the public, with many expressing concerns about the potential ramifications of such a move. In this essay,

I will argue that Capitol Hill is indeed playing with fire when it comes to this decision, as it is both shortsighted and jeopardizing to the safety and security of US interests in the Middle East.

First and foremost, it is critical to address the role that Israel plays in protecting American interests in the Middle East. As the only democracy in the region, Israel has been the only and a key ally in the fight against terrorism in the Middle East. With almost 100 attacks by Houthi on US troops in the past month alone, it is clear that the threat of terrorism in the region is real and ongoing. Israel is on the front lines in the fight against hundreds of terror groups and is constantly threatened by Iran, who has openly stated its intent to use nuclear weapons against Israel and ultimately the United States.

The importance of Israel's support and partnership in the fight against terrorism cannot be overstated. To deny Israel the necessary funding to continue this fight is not only reckless but also endangers American lives and interests in the region. Israel has been a critical partner in combating terrorism and has provided valuable intelligence and support to the United States. Without the support of Israel, the US doesn’t have another alternative for someone to fight their fight in the region, which would have serious implications for our national security.

On the other hand, the conflict in Ukraine is certainly important, but it does not directly threaten US national security in the same way that the ongoing attacks and threats from terrorist groups in the Middle East do. While American taxpayers have already contributed billions to support Ukraine, it is important to recognize that the responsibility for the conflict in Ukraine should not fall solely on the shoulders of the United States. Europe with almost all of its nations threatened by the Russian invasion on Ukraines makes it most essential for European countries to step up and support Ukraine, especially given the potential implications of the conflict for their own security and stability. Why do the United Staes Taxpayers have to fit their bill?

Furthermore, it is crucial for lawmakers to prioritize the safety and security of American interests and military personnel. The decision to deny funding to Israel in favor of Ukrainian funding is a misguided one, as it prioritizes political tactics over the safety and security of our nation and its allies. It is clear that Israel's fight against terrorism directly supports and protects US interests, and to deny them the necessary funding is not only a disservice to our ally but also endangers our own national security.

The political landscape is undoubtedly messy and riddled with agendas, but it is essential for elected officials to see the bigger picture and act in the best interest of the American people. The recent decision to make Israeli funding contingent upon Ukrainian funding is a dangerous game that puts American interests at risk.

It is imperative for American lawmakers to prioritize the safety and security of America and its allies, rather than getting tangled in political games and power plays.

It is time for Capitol Hill to recognize the consequences of its decisions and act in the best interest of the United States and its allies. The American people deserve leaders who will make decisions that protect its interests and keep them safe, and it is time for Capitol Hill to recognize this and act accordingly.

The potential implications of the decision to block funding for Israel are far-reaching and could have serious ramifications for the safety and security of our nation. It is crucial that lawmakers act responsibly and with clear vision to ensure that our interests are protected and our allies are supported.

Duvi Honig is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of theOrthodox Jewish Chamber Of CommerceJ-biz Expo