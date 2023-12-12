Hamas prepared civilian residences with combat positions and weapons for extended combat against IDF soldiers, the IDF revealed Tuesday morning.

Soldiers of the Nahal Brigade operating in the Jabalya area in the northern Gaza Strip located several combat posts and weapons caches used by the Hamas terrorist organization in a residential area and near a school.

The weapons cache located included RPG missiles and launchers of various types, explosive devices, grenades, AK-47 style rifles, magazines and military vests. The combat equipment was taken by the soldiers, who detonated some of it on site, while other materials were processed for further examination.

All of the terror infrastructure found was located near civilian buildings and infrastructure.

As part of the operation, the soldiers demolished the residence of a Nukhba terrorist, after finding that the residence had been prepared for attacking IDF soldiers. The residence served as a command center of the Hamas terrorist organization, and contained combat-related documents and laptops belonging to Hamas and containing operational plans for the October 7 massacre.

"This is further proof of the cynical use by Hamas of the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields," the IDF emphasized.