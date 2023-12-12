Major (res.) Roy Yanovsky, head of the Channel 13 News investigative desk, on reserve duty with the 7007th Reserve Battalion in Gaza, posted pictures of the items he and other soldiers found in Gaza houses on his X account.

"Things you find in Gaza homes:" Yanovsky wrote, starting a thread and noting that the most common items were RPG missiles and Kalashnikov rifles. "The supply is highly impressive," he wrote.

The second common item is explosive charges. "It's hard to find a street without a house that has several ready-to-use, including vests, uniforms, and pretty impressive combat equipment," he added.

Yanovsky also found grad missiles in Gaza homes, s well as a calendar with a photo of Gilad Shalit in captivity and a boo,k "Battle Legacy," about the attacks of the Second Intifada.

Yanovsky added that they found, "A coloring book for children, that begins with a description of the Nakba, a 'Map of Palestine' with the monitored borders and no mention of Israel." This "is found in almost every home," he stressed.

Yanovsky ended the thread with what he claims is "the most important finding – a transistor radio that picks up Reshet Bet everywhere and in every dungeon. The soldiers huddle around it in silence, as they have the opportunity to catch up on hourly local news. This makes it possible to maintain sanity and connection to the outside world."