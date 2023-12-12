US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday held a phone call with Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity), a member of Israel's war cabinet.

In a statement attributable his spokesperson, Matthew Miller, Blinken said, "Secretary Blinken and Minister Gantz discussed ongoing efforts to facilitate the safe return of all remaining hostages, further increase levels of humanitarian assistance, and prevent the conflict from expanding."

At the same time, however, "Secretary Blinken stressed the urgent need for affirmative steps to de-escalate tensions in the West Bank and reiterated that Israel must take all possible measures to avoid civilian harm."

Miller stressed that the US is still committed to a two-state solution - despite the polls showing that 80% of Palestinian Authority Arabs support the October 7 massacre, and that Gazan civilians joined Hamas terrorists in carrying it out.

Blinken, in his phone call, "emphasized that the United States remains committed to advancing tangible steps towards the realization of a Palestinian state," Miller explained.