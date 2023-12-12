Sky News Arabic reported on Monday, citing Israeli sources, that the Israeli government has expressed willingness to promote a hostage release deal with Hamas.

"There are offers that have been submitted, but there is no ready agreement and further negotiations are needed," said the report.

Meanwhile, Axios reported that Israel expressed to Qatar its willingness to discuss another hostage deal.

The report said that, unlike its previous position that demanded the release of all female hostages before discussing any further deals, Israel expressed a willingness to discuss a new agreement that will also include the remaining women who were supposed to be released in the previous deal.

Meanwhile, Hamas claimed that they will not hold talks as long as the fighting in Gaza continues.

Ali Abu Shahin, a member of the political bureau of the Islamic Jihad, also said that "there are no talks about a prisoner deal. There is no talk of a humanitarian ceasefire and there will be no negotiations under fire."