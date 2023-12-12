A poll conducted by Prof. Camil Fuchs for Channel 13 News shows that if elections were to be held today and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett would as the leader of a new party, he and his party would win 19 seats and change the political map.

In such a situation, the National Unity Party wins 22 seats, the Likud wins 19 and Yesh Atid weakens to 13.

Another scenario that was tested in the poll is former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen running at the head of a new party. In such a situation the National Unity Party wins 27 seats, Likud 18, Yesh Atid 14 and Cohen's party 12.

The poll also examined a situation in which Labor and Meretz unite and former MK Yair Golan heads the party. In such a situation, National Unity wins 33 seats, Likud 19, Yesh Atid 13 and Labor 12.

The poll also examined the possibility of elections based on the currently existing parties and suggested that in such a scenario, the Gantz-Lapid bloc would win 69 seats, compared to 46 for the right-wing bloc.

In this scenario, the National Unity Party wins 37 seats, the Likud 18, Yesh Atid 15, Shas 9, Yisrael Beytenu 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Otzma Yehudit 7, Religious Zionism 5, Ra'am 5, Hadash-Ta'al 5 and Meretz 4.